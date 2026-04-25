LAFAYETTE, La. — Jaden Dugger spent two seasons making Lafayette home. On Saturday, the NFL made it official. The San Francisco 49ers selected the UL Lafayette linebacker with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, making Dugger the first linebacker in Ragin’ Cajuns program history ever taken in the draft.

According to UL Lafayette Athletics, Dugger’s selection marks the 20th time a Ragin’ Cajun has been chosen in the NFL Draft since Louisiana joined the Sun Belt Conference, and the 12th since 2017. Both are conference records.

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From Georgetown to the Bay: Dugger’s Path to the NFL

Dugger did not take a conventional road to the fifth round. He started his college career at Georgetown, an FCS program in Washington, D.C., where he spent two seasons and earned an all-conference selection. After entering the transfer portal, he landed in Lafayette and suited up for the Cajuns in 2024 as a reserve, recording 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack while earning three starts on a 10-win team that hosted the Sun Belt Championship Game.

The breakout came in 2025. Stepping into the MIKE linebacker role after first-team All-Sun Belt pick K.C. Ossai departed, Dugger led the team with 125 tackles, the most by a Ragin’ Cajun since Justin Anderson recorded 131 in 2013. He finished second on the team in tackles for loss (13.0) and sacks (4.0), and added an interception, a quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble.

The 49ers described Dugger as a former safety whose transition to linebacker gives him an unusual combination of coverage instincts and tackling range. Standing 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, he brings rare length for the position.

Dugger did not receive an NFL Combine invitation despite his production, a notable snub given his 2025 numbers. He responded at UL Lafayette’s Pro Day, where he showcased his athleticism and worked his way onto draft boards and into San Francisco’s plans.

A Program Milestone With a Historical Footnote

His selection carries a milestone beyond personal achievement. Yahoo Sports noted that while Dugger is the ninth Ragin’ Cajun drafted in the 2020s, he is the first linebacker the program has ever sent to the draft stage. Louisiana has now had a player drafted in five of the last six years.

What’s Ahead in San Francisco

Dugger joins a 49ers defense that dealt with significant injuries in 2025 but still reached the NFL Divisional Round. He will learn behind Fred Warner, a four-time First-Team All-Pro inside linebacker recovering from a dislocated and broken ankle that cut short his 2025 season. Tatum Bethune is the other inside backer on the roster Dugger will compete with for early playing time.

The role is developmental, but Dugger’s size, versatility, and production give him a legitimate path to earning snaps.

Here's a look back at NFL rosters featuring Cajuns in 2025...