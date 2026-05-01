LAFAYETTE, La. — The Ragin’ Cajuns will move Friday night’s Sun Belt Conference baseball opener against Georgia State to Saturday, Louisiana Athletics announced Friday morning, with rain in the Lafayette forecast pushing the weekend schedule back a day.

According to Louisiana Athletics, Friday’s postponed game becomes the front end of a Saturday doubleheader at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. The Jonathan Lucroy jersey retirement ceremony stays at 2 p.m. Saturday, with first pitch right after the ceremony and the second game at 6 p.m. Sunday’s series finale stays at 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service forecast for Lafayette puts Friday’s rain chance at 95 percent. Saturday and Sunday are both clear at Russo Park.

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Weekend Schedule for Cajuns vs. Georgia State Baseball

Saturday’s lineup runs the 2 p.m. Lucroy ceremony, the makeup game from Friday, then the original Saturday game at 6 p.m. Sunday’s finale closes the homestand at 1 p.m.

ESPN+ will carry all three games. Local radio coverage of Ragin’ Cajuns baseball runs on KPEL-FM 96.5 and on the Varsity Network app.

Lucroy Jersey Retirement Still Set for Saturday at 2 p.m.

The weather change does not affect Saturday’s ceremony. Lucroy’s No. 21 goes up at Russo Park as part of Alumni Weekend. He becomes the third player in program history to receive the honor, joining late former head coach Tony Robichaux (No. 36) and former New York Yankees Cy Young Award winner Ron Guidry (No. 3).

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A Eustis, Florida native, Lucroy played for Louisiana from 2005 to 2007 and remains the program’s career leader in doubles (54), RBI (184), and total bases (414). He was a third-round MLB Draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers, made two All-Star teams, finished fourth in National League MVP voting in 2014, and won gold with Team USA at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Lucroy is also set for induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this summer.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates Saturday will receive a commemorative Lucroy replica jersey courtesy of Our Lady of Lourdes Health.

What Cajuns Ticket Holders Need to Know

Season-ticket holders can use their Saturday ticket for both halves of the doubleheader. No exchange or extra ticket is required.

Fans holding Friday single-game tickets will need to swap them. Those tickets can move to Saturday’s game or to another regular-season home game at Russo Park, based on availability. Tickets are available through RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

Cajuns Carry Midweek Win Into the Series Opener

Louisiana comes into the weekend off a 7-1 win over Nicholls on Tuesday night, powered by a five-run fifth inning at Russo Park.

The Cajuns close the homestand against Georgia State this weekend, then host New Orleans on Tuesday, May 5, at 6 p.m. before heading to Boone, North Carolina, for a three-game Sun Belt road series at App State, May 8 through 10.