LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns host the McNeese Cowboys Saturday night at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in what promises to be an electric atmosphere for this I-10 showdown between two passionate Louisiana fan bases.

With starting quarterback Walker Howard sidelined by a season-ending oblique injury that requires surgery, the Cajuns face a significant challenge against a McNeese team riding high from a dominant season opener.

What Louisiana Fans Need to Know About Last Week

Louisiana's season opener against Rice was a disappointment, as the Cajuns fell 14-12 in a game that showcased the challenges facing this rebuilt team.

The homecoming for the newly renovated stadium turned sour when the Owls controlled the ground game with 119 rushing yards from Quinton Jackson, while Louisiana managed just 151 rushing yards despite being favored by double digits.

Walker Howard, the highly-touted transfer from Ole Miss and LSU, completed 10 of 22 passes for 88 yards with one interception before suffering his injury on a fourth-quarter scramble. The injury occurred after the first play of Louisiana's final drive, when Howard went down without contact following a 25-yard completion to Shelton Sampson.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football, Facebook Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football, Facebook loading...

Backup quarterback Daniel Beale entered the game and struggled mightily, going 0-for-6 on pass attempts as the Cajuns' comeback attempt fell short. The offensive line allowed consistent pressure, and critical penalties derailed several promising drives in what became a frustrating night for Cajun Nation.

McNeese Cowboys Flying High After Record-Setting Performance

McNeese opened the Matt Viator era in dominant fashion, crushing Louisiana Christian 54-9 while setting multiple school records. The Cowboys' 664 total yards broke the previous school record of 644 set in 2004, while quarterback Jake Strong became the first McNeese player to throw for over 300 yards in his debut, completing 22 of 28 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns.

The rushing attack was equally impressive, as McNeese rolled up 305 yards on the ground with four different players scoring touchdowns. True freshman Marquez Davis led the way with 97 yards on 12 carries, all in the second half. Defensively, the Cowboys held Louisiana Christian to just 141 total yards and 10 first downs, recording five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

The victory made Viator the winningest coach in McNeese history with his 79th career win, surpassing the previous record in his triumphant return to Lake Charles after serving as an analyst at Louisiana from 2021-2023.

Key Storylines for Saturday Night

Daniel Beale's Moment of Truth

Redshirt freshman Daniel Beale from Catholic High in Baton Rouge will make his first college start for Louisiana, thrust into the spotlight after Howard's devastating injury. Head coach Michael Desormeaux expressed confidence in his young signal-caller, saying, "Daniel Beale has been in two of the crappiest situations you can possibly be in as a young quarterback. The kid is a really good football player. He is a winner. We have tons of faith in him".

READ MORE: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Turns to Backup QB Against McNeese



Beale will need to lean heavily on Louisiana's experienced running back duo of Bill Davis (796 yards, 9 TDs in 2024) and Zylan Perry (695 yards, 4 TDs on 6.2 yards per carry) to control the game and limit his exposure to McNeese's aggressive defense.

Rivalry Renewal with New Stakes

This marks only the third meeting between these schools since 1986, with the Cajun Crown rivalry trophy on the line in the 39th all-time meeting. McNeese leads the historic series 20-16-2. The last meeting came in 2016, when Louisiana earned a 30-22 victory at Cajun Field behind Anthony Jennings' three touchdowns.

Credit: Joe Cunningham/TSM Credit: Joe Cunningham/TSM loading...

Coaching Connections Add Intrigue

Several coaching connections add layers to this rivalry renewal. McNeese head coach Matt Viator served as Senior Offensive Analyst at Louisiana from 2021-23, while Ragin' Cajuns offensive coordinator Tim Leger earned his degree from McNeese and was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator under Viator from 2007-15.

Louisiana's Path to Victory

Establish the Ground Game Early

Louisiana must lean on its proven rushing attack to control the game tempo and protect Beale from having to make too many difficult throws. The combination of Davis and Perry gives the Cajuns a physical advantage that they'll need to exploit against a McNeese defense that, while impressive against Louisiana Christian, hasn't faced this level of competition.

Defensive Pressure on Jake Strong

Louisiana's defense ranks third nationally in pass defense, allowing just 45 passing yards per game. The Cajuns need to pressure Strong early and often, forcing him into uncomfortable situations and preventing the big plays that defined McNeese's opener.

Special Teams Excellence

Field position will be crucial with a rookie quarterback, making special teams play paramount. Louisiana's coverage units and return games could provide the field position advantages necessary for short fields and easier scoring opportunities.

McNeese's Blueprint for Success

Exploit Louisiana's Secondary Concerns

With Jake Strong showing excellent accuracy (78.6% completion percentage) and arm strength in his debut, McNeese will test Louisiana's secondary depth. The Cowboys had 10 different players catch passes against Louisiana Christian, showcasing the multiple weapons at Strong's disposal.

Control the Line of Scrimmage

Louisiana ranks 17th-worst nationally in rush defense, allowing 206 yards per game. McNeese's balanced rushing attack, featuring four touchdown scorers in Week 1, should find success against a Cajuns defense that struggled to stop Rice's ground game.

Football Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images loading...

Take Advantage of Quarterback Inexperience

The Cowboys' defense will undoubtedly game-plan to pressure Beale into poor decisions, using complex looks and bringing pressure from multiple angles to force turnovers.

The Atmosphere and What It Means

This I-10 showdown represents more than just a football game—it's a celebration of Louisiana pride between two passionate fan bases. With parking lots opening at noon and the Cajun Walk scheduled for 3:45 p.m., the gameday atmosphere should be electric despite Louisiana's early-season struggles.

Saturday also serves as Hall of Fame Weekend, with Louisiana recognizing its 2025 Athletics Hall of Fame Class and welcoming back members of the 2005 team that claimed a share of the Sun Belt Conference title.

Prediction and Final Thoughts

This game presents a classic trap scenario for McNeese. The Cowboys are riding high from their dominant opener, while Louisiana is reeling from injuries and offensive struggles. However, home field advantage, superior depth, and the emotional weight of a rivalry game could provide the spark the Cajuns need.

McNeese is looking to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2018, while Louisiana desperately needs to avoid falling to 0-2 in what was supposed to be a bounce-back season. The game will likely be decided by which team can better execute in short-yardage situations and avoid costly turnovers.