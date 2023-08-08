Visits Went Well; Hunt & Barr Reportedly Signing With New Orleans

Apparently their visits went very well.

Monday it was reported that running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Anthony Barr were in Metairie, Louisiana visiting the New Orleans Saints training facility.

Late Tuesday morning, ESPN's Dianna Russini is reporting, contingent on passing team physicals, the Saints are signing both Hunt and Barr to contracts.

Last season for the Cleveland Browns, Hunt rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns in a reserve roll to Nick Chubb. Barr, anchored the middle of the Minnesota Vikings defense for the first eight years of his career before moving on to play with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. Barr had 58 tackles, 2 for losses and recovered a pair of fumbles.

The Saints open the pre-season against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Noon. Fans in Acadiana can listen to all of the action on 103.3 The Goat. The regular season kicks off September 10 at home against the Tennessee Titans.

With the loss of running back Eno Benjamin to a torn Achilles and Alvin Kamara officially suspended for the first three games of the season, all of sudden the New Orleans Saints are a tad thin in the backfield.

With almost a handful of potential options Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott, that are looking for work, the Saints brought in former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunted burst on the scene as a rookie for the Chiefs in 2017, leading the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards. Ironically, Hunt finished second to Kamara for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Just like Kamara, Hunt has had his issues off the field as well. Hunt was released by the Chiefs after a couple of violent outbursts and signed as a free agent by the Browns. He was suspended for eight games prior to the 2019 season.

The Saints also brought in free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr. Entering his 10th NFL season for the former 4-time Pro-Bowler, Barr spent the first eight years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings before playing the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

