New Orleans Cornerback Paulson Adebo Saves The Saints

New Orleans Saints fans were hoping last week’s offensive explosion against Indianapolis was a harbinger of things to come compared to playing against a bad defensive team in the Colts.

Turns out it was more bad Colts defense than good Saints offense.

The Saints offense reverted back to their season form, struggling for any kind of consistency against the Chicago Bears.

But it wasn’t only offensive issues on Sunday, all of sudden the Saints defense, that’s been a strength for most of the season, couldn't stop a Bears offense for the first three quarters, led by Tyson Bagent, a non-drafted free agent out of Division II Shepard University.

Nonetheless, in the end the Saints defense forced five turnovers and the offense did enough for a 24-17 win. Cornerback Paulson Adebo was responsible for three of the five turnovers with a pair of interceptions and fumble recovery.

Saints Mr. Everything, Taysom Hill threw for a touchdown and ran one in as he did a good job of complimenting starter Derek Carr. Carr was a solid 25 of 34 for 211 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. Hill led the Saints in rushing with 52 yards on 11 carries.

Carr did a good job of spreading the ball around with eight different receivers with catches. Tight End Juwan Johnson had five catches for 29 yards and caught a touchdown that was thrown by Hill.

The Saints improve to 5-4 and with Minnesota’s 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons are now in sole possession of 1st Place in the NFC South. Speaking of the Vikings, the Saints head to Minneapolis for a Noon matchup next Sunday. The game can be heard on 97.3 The Dawg and 103.3 The Goat.