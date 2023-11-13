Report – New Orleans Saints To Sign Veteran Jason Pierre-Paul

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson is reporting the New Orleans Saints have signed veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

Pierre-Paul was in town Monday for a workout with the team.

Pierre-Paul was the New York Giants 1st Round pick in 2010 out of the University of South Florida and earned Pro-Bowl honors three times. In 179 games, Pierre-Paul has career 94.5 sacks.

In a July 4th fireworks accident, Pierre-Paul lost a couple of fingers and most of his thumb on his right hand in 1995.

Pierre-Paul has won a pair of Super Bowls, with the Giants in 2012 and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Pierre-Paul has also played for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Saints (5-4) coming off a 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings will enjoy an off-week before heading to Atlanta (4-6) next Sunday, November 26th to play their arch rival Falcons.