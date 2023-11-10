Report – New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas Arrested

Late Friday night reports surfaced New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas being arrested by the Kenner Police Department.

Michael Thomas Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

Details are few but New Orleans media is reporting the team is aware of the incident.

The 5-4 Saints have won two in a row and travel to Minneapolis to play the Vikings Sunday afternoon. Thomas is currently third on the Saints with 38 receptions and 439 yards and one touchdown.

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

Thomas has battled injuries since setting the NFL record for catches in one season with 149. Since setting the record, Thomas has 94 catches in 19 games played. Thomas missed the entire 2021 season due to injuries.

WDSU in New Orleans is reporting Thomas threw a brick at his truck and pushed him.

Will continue to update as news becomes available.