It was quite the weekend for the New Orleans Saints in Southern California.

Before dealing with their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, there was remnants from Hurricane Hilary that ended up being downgraded to a Tropical Storm. As the teams were preparing for the game, there was a 5.1 earthquake detected about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

But before any of that, the team woke up to the news Sunday morning that Tight End Jimmy Graham was arrested the previous night. Turns out it was deemed a medical episode, possibly a seizure.

TMZ Sports obtained and released a video of Graham running (although it looks more like jogging) away from the police in the resort the Saints were staying in.

New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen did provide a quick update on Graham following the game.

Saints did hang on to beat the Chargers 22-17. Rookie running back Kendre Miller scored the lone New Orleans touchdown on a 7-yard run. The other 15 points came from the legs of Will Lutz, three field goals and Ben Grupe, two field goals.

We also found out after the game, the scheduled joint practices between the Saints and the Houston Texans were canceled. The preseason game slated for Sunday night at 7P will still be played.