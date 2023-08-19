UPDATED - The Saints have provided a statement regarding the incident with Jimmy Graham on Friday night.

TMZ Sports is reporting New Orleans Saints Tight End Jimmy Graham was arrested Friday night.

TMZ Sports has learned ... law enforcement responded to a call for a suspicious person acting erratically near a Southern California resort. At the scene, cops claim they witnessed Graham walking in the streets ... and they attempted to arrest him, but he resisted.

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

The Saints are in Los Angeles to play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Hurricane Hilary bearing down on Southern California, it’s up in the air if the game will be played.

After taking last season off from football, Graham signed with the Saints on July 25th. He had one catch for 10 yards in the preseason game against the Chiefs last Sunday.

Originally, the Saints drafted Graham out of the University of Miami in the 3rd Round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played for New Orleans thru the 2014 season, making 386 catches for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns. He was traded to Seattle in 2015 where he played three seasons for the Seahawks. Graham played two seasons for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

TMZ reports Graham has been released and the case is under investigation.

