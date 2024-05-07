A longtime member of the New Orleans Saints has reportedly found a new home. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, offensive lineman Andrus Peat is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Peat played nine seasons in New Orleans. The 30-year-old was drafted out of Stanford with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He was the third lineman chosen and one of six offensive linemen selected in the first round that season.

Primarily a tackle in college, Peat had more success at guard for the Saints during his time in the Big Easy.

Peat earned three straight Pro Bowl honors between 2018 and 2020. However, the injury bug bit him in later years. Between 2018 and 2022, he missed a combined 31 games with various injuries.

In 2023, Peat started the year as a reserve but was called upon to replace the ineffective Trevor Penning at left tackle six games into the year.

Peat would turn in one of his best years, playing in a career-best 16 games and his most offensive snaps (809) since the 2017 season.

While the departure of Peat is not a huge surprise, there was a belief that the Saints would bring him back after the draft. But, it appears the team will try to rebuild their offensive line without him.

In the 2024 Draft, the Saints picked offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State with the 14th overall pick in the first round and added offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim from Eastern Kentucky in the 7th round (239 overall).