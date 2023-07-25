Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis Break Down Saints Roster Moves, Michael Thomas’ Camp Participation, and More

Saints training camp kicks off tomorrow and the team is already making some noise with their latest roster moves. The Saints have signed 5-time Pro-bowler, Trai Turner, to a deal. The offensive guard was a consistent pro-bowl selection during his time in Carolina. He hasn’t been that caliber of player the past three seasons but he is reliable as he has only missed 20 games his entire career. The biggest signing of the day for the Saints is a nostalgic one as Jimmy Graham makes his return to New Orleans.

The 12-year veteran spent 5 years in New Orleans before being traded to Seattle in 2015. He played 8 more seasons divided between the Seahawks, Bears, and Packers. The five-time pro-bowler has 51 touchdowns as a Saint and needs just three more to break the record. Here is what Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen had to say about Graham’s return.

Even though Mickey Loomis has already made some moves, he says he’s not finished with tweaking the roster. Loomis goes on to say how he feels really good about where the team is headed and good about the way the roster looks. With that being said, he still believes there are some places the team can get stronger. This is what Loomis had to say about the Saints’ roster.

Loomis and the Saints have been adding key pieces to the team since the off-season started and it all began with getting their guy at quarterback. Derek Carr was no doubt the Saints’ biggest signing this off-season and watching him practice so far, Allen feels confident in his decision. He believes Carr is at a t different level right now and has complete command of the offense. He went on to say he looks forward to seeing him run with the team.

Carr will have some of the best weapons he has had his entire career with two outstanding rookies in Olave and Shaheed. He has a red zone monster in Graham along with a great receiving back in Kamara. Saints fans are hoping that his best weapon is Michael Thomas is expected to be a full participant in camp. Allen said that Thomas has trained hard to get back to 100% and he expects him to be ready to go tomorrow and throughout all of camp.

As always we keep you up to date with anything that happens during camp whether it’s injuries, roster moves, and standout performances. You can watch the extended interviews with Loomis and Allen below.

