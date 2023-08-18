New Orleans Saints Legend Drew Brees Reunites With Michael Thomas and Jimmy Graham

The New Orleans Saints are getting ready for their preseason game against the Chargers in Los Angeles. While at practice a familiar face made an appearance. Former QB and New Orleans Saints Legend Drew Brees reunited with his top targets Michael Thomas and Jimmy Graham

It's always a great day when you see Drew Brees back with the Saints. Graham gave an amazing story about the moment when he called Brees to tell him he was returning to the Saints. Brees' first reaction was pure shock, just like the fans. But the Brees and Graham connection was special. Together Brees and Graham accumulated 386 Catches, 4,752 Yards, and 51 TDs.

Hopefully, Graham can make the final roster going into the season. But this Saints season is setting up to be a special one. As long as the team can stay healthy, the Saints should be able to have a deep run.