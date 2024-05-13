The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, according to several reports.

The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears after signing a two-year, $8 million contract in 2022. That was following five seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The contract for Patrick is reportedly a one-year deal.

Patrick has primarily played right guard and left guard during his seven-year career. However, in 2023, he started 15 games at center for the Bears due to injury.

Over his career, Patrick has appeared in 96 games with 54 starts.

He entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Duke, signing with the Packers in 2016.

The New Orleans Saints are definitely trying to improve along the offensive line, a position group that struggled mightily with injuries and inefficiency during the 2023 season.

The Saints could see as many as three new starters up front next season with left tackle Andrus Peat leaving in free agency, guard James Hurst retiring and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk battling a chronic knee injury that has his football future up in the air.

The team spent the 14th overall pick last month on Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga. They also added another tackle in the seventh round in Eastern Kentucky's Josiah Ezirim.

In free agency, the team signed Oli Udoh, Shane Lemieux and Justin Herron to compete for a mix of spots along the line.