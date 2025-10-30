(LAFAYETTE, La) - Veterans Day is close at hand, and Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns football program is once again honoring those who served our country. The annual 'Louisiana Salutes & Black Out' game is happening on Saturday, November 8th at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium with a kick off time scheduled for 4pm. The Cajuns are facing off against the Texas State Bobcats in Sun Belt Conference action. This year’s Louisiana Salutes & Black Out game lands the Saturday before Veterans Day

What is Louisiana Salutes?

The 'Louisiana Salutes' game honors our nation's heroes and happens every year leading up to Veterans Day, which is observed every November 11th.

What is Veterans Day?

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I when the fighting stopped on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Originally created to honor those who served in that war, the holiday expanded after World War II to recognize all American veterans who have served in our nation’s armed forces. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name to Veterans Day, ensuring it would honor every generation of service members past and present who have defended our country’s freedoms, according to History.House.Gov. Today, it stands as a national reminder of courage, sacrifice, and the shared duty of those who’ve worn the uniform.

How You Can Participate in 'Louisiana Salutes'

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football is looking for photos of you or anyone in your family who served in the military to be used on the video board throughout the game on November 8, 2025. In order for your photo to be used, email the photo to GeauxCajuns@louisiana.edu.