UL Alum Desormeaux Named Head Coach at Catholic High of New Iberia

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alum Matt Desormeaux, younger brother of current UL head coach Michael Desormeaux, has been named the head football coach at Catholic High of New Iberia.

Desormeaux becomes head coach after serving as an assistant principal at Catholic High since being hired last May.

Prior to his time in the administration, Desormeaux was a coach at Ascension Episcopal for 9 years.

He served as an assistant for the first three seasons under his brother Michael, the head coach at the time.

When Michael left to become an assistant coach at UL, Matt took over as head coach, serving in that role for six seasons.

Matt played fullback, special teams, tight end, and linebacker at Louisiana from 2006 to 2009.

He now becomes the head coach of his alma mater, where he was a two-time All-District 6-3A selection for the Panthers.

