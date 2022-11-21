Coach Desormeaux Talks Wooldridge’s Injury, Jefferson’s Ceiling, TXST Matchup, Thanksgiving & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football faces a must win game this Saturday in San Marcos against Texas State (4-7).

At 5-6, UL needs a win to become Bowl eligible and extend the season.

Following a loss at Florida State on Saturday, and a season-ending injury to quarterback Ben Wooldridge in practice last Tuesday, Louisiana is coming off a tough week.

As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show for a one-on-one interview.

This morning, Desormeaux opened up about the season-ending injury to Wooldridge, the aftermath of it, what his team must learn from the loss at Florida State, the play of Michael Jefferson, Chandler Fields, Saturday's must win game at Texas State, how the team handles redshirt decisions, why Thanksgiving is his favorite holiday, and more.

Louisiana (5-6, 3-4) faces off against Texas State (4-7, 2-5) on the road this Saturday afternoon at 4:00.

The radio pregame show begins at 2:00 on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420, with the second hour of pregame (3:00) also airing on HOT 107.9.

