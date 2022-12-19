Coach Desormeaux Talks Signing Day, Bowl Week, Players Opting In, and More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football will travel to Shreveport today for Bowl week, as they continue preparations for Friday's Independence Bowl matchup against the Houston Cougars.

It marks one of the busiest and most important weeks of the calendar year for UL football.

In addition to Friday's game, Wednesday is early signing day when Louisiana will sign the majority of their next signing class.

Michael Desormeaux Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

Coach joined me on my show this morning, discussing how to balance the week ahead between national signing day and the Independence Bowl, the players who declare for the NFL Draft but want to play in Friday's game (and what it means to the team), the transfer portal, how the team may utilize Zeon Chriss vs Houston, the last time UL played Houston and how Desormeaux was involved in a memorable play called "Free Willy", and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (6-6) faces off against Houston (7-5) this Friday afternoon at 2:00 in the Radiant Technologies Independence Bowl.

The radio pregame show begins at 12:00 on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420, with the second hour of pregame (3:00) also airing on HOT 107.9.

