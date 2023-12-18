Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Transfer Portal Tracker

The 2023 season wrapped up this past weekend for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team in a disappointing fashion. The team fell to Jacksonville State in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl by a final of 34-31 in overtime.

With the loss, the Ragin' Cajuns finished with a record of 6-7 overall in Head Coach Michael Desormeaux's second season. It's the same record the program had in 2022.

A lot of fans are calling the hiring of Desormeaux a mistake and want the university to make a change at head coach. But that's a conversation for a different time because that is likely not happening at this time.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Jacksonville State v Louisiana Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images loading...

So, Cajuns fans can turn their attention to the offseason. The coaches are hot on the recruiting trail in the high school ranks and maybe more importantly, in the transfer portal.

Last year, the program lost several key players to the transfer portal. A total of nine players transferred to other schools.

Some of the big names to leave included cornerback Trey Amos (Alabama), safety Kam Pedescleaux (Tulane), and wide receiver Dontae Fleming (Tulane).

The lone notable player to transfer to UL for the 2023 season was linebacker Trey Fite, who was previously at SMU. The redshirt freshman saw limited action, notching a total of 14 tackles on the year.

So far this offseason, it has been fairly quiet for the Cajuns on the transfer portal front, but expect that to ramp up in the coming weeks.

Here are the players that we know that are coming and going.

TRANSFERRING OUT

Kendre' Gant - Linebacker

The 6'3" 195-pounder out of Port Saint Joe, Florida has announced he's heading to play for the University of Houston Cougars.

This will officially be the fourth school that Gant has attended. He signed with Florida International out of high school and redshirted there in 2019.

Gant then went to Independence Community College in Kansas in 2020. He joined the Cajuns in 2021 and was with the program for three years in total.

In 2023, Gant had 64 total tackles, 6 sacks, 3 pass deflections, and 3 forced fumbles. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Cejae Ceasar - Safety

A Redshirt Sophomore in 2023, Ceasar saw limited action in 2023 for the Ragin' Cajuns. He tallied only 5 total tackles (2 solo). An Iowa High School commit in 2021, Cejae is the son of LSU basketball great Clarence Ceasar.

Ceasar has yet to announce if he's decided on where he'll be transferring to in 2024.

Nijel McGriff - Defensive Lineman

A redshirt junior this past season, McGriff has been with the program for the past three seasons after transferring from Northwest Mississippi Community College.

McGriff appeared in all but one game in 2023 for the Cajuns, tallying 18 total tacklers with 2 fumble recoveries.

TRANSFERRING IN

Ashley Williams Jr. - Defensive Lineman

Zachary, Louisiana native Ashley Williams Jr. announced last week that he will be transferring to play for the Ragin' Cajuns.

A 6'5" 245-pound defensive lineman, Williams redshirted in 2023 for the Arizona Sun Devils, so he will have four years of eligibility left.

We'll continue to update this story as new announcements are made by players and/or the university.