Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Early Signing Class
Today marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2022/2023. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of the this year's Louisiana Signing Class, the second under head coach Michael Desormeaux.
As the commits become Cajuns, we will list the latest signees once their NLI is signed and delivered.
Here are the newest members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.
Mason Clinton
Defensive Lineman
6'5, 265 lbs
Petal High School (Petal, MS)
Kody Jackson
Safaety
6'2, 180 lbs
Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, LA)
MIcah Johnson
★★
Athlete
6'2, 215 lbs
Parkview Baptist (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tavion Smith
Wide Receiver
6'3, 210 lbs
Jones College (JUCO)
Hattisburg, MS
Caden Jensen
Tight End
6'5, 240 lbs
Flower Mound HS (Flower Mound, TX)
Xzavier Brown
Offensive Tackle
6'7, 295 lbs
Ashdown HS (Ashdown, AR)
Cooper Fordham
Center
★★★
6'2, 275 lbs
Bolles HS (Jacksonville, FL)
John Bragg
Offensive Tackle
★★
6'3, 270 lbs
Lyndon B. Johnson HS (Austin, TX)
Daylon Sibley
Inside Linebacker
★★
6'0, 210 lbs
Lake Charles College Prep (Lake Charles, LA)
Zavion Coleman
Defensive Tackle
6'4, 282 lbs
Picayune HS (Picayune, MS)
Kadarius Miller
Defensive Lineman
★★
6'2, 270 lbs
Copiah-Lincoln (Juco)
Wesson, MS
Kedarius Wade
Wide Receiver
6'4, 180 lbs
Callaway HS (Jackson, MS)
Jay'Veon Hines
Running Back
★★★
5'9, 175 lbs
Woodlawn HS (Baton Rouge, LA)
AJ Jayroe
Wide Receiver
★★★
6'4, 180 lbs
Rick Reedy HS (Frisco, TX)
Trey Fite
Outside Linebacker
★★★
6'5, 210 lbs
SMU (transfer)
Tatum, TX
Jeremiah Moses
Cornerback
★★
6'1, 175 lbs
Belle Chasse HS (Belle Chasse, LA)
Lance Williams
Defensive Lineman
★★★
6'2, 240 lbs
Holy Cross HS (New Orleans, LA)
Chase Edwards
Defensive End
★★★
6'7, 240 lbs
Cypress Falls HS (Houston, TX)
Matthew Broussard
Offensive Tackle
★★★
6'4, 280 lbs
E.D. White Catholic (Thibodeaux, LA)
Ty Stamey
Tight End
★★★
6'5, 230 lbs
Klein Collins HS (Spring, TX)
Elijah "Bill" Davis
Running Back
★★
5'10, 206 lbs
Riverside Academy (Reserve, LA)
