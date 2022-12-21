Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Early Signing Class

Today marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2022/2023. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of the this year's Louisiana Signing Class, the second under head coach Michael Desormeaux.

As the commits become Cajuns, we will list the latest signees once their NLI is signed and delivered.

Here are the newest members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.

Mason Clinton

Defensive Lineman

6'5, 265 lbs

Petal High School (Petal, MS)

Kody Jackson

Safaety

6'2, 180 lbs

Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, LA)

MIcah Johnson

★★

Athlete

6'2, 215 lbs

Parkview Baptist (Baton Rouge, LA)

Tavion Smith

Wide Receiver

6'3, 210 lbs

Jones College (JUCO)

Hattisburg, MS

Caden Jensen

Tight End

6'5, 240 lbs

Flower Mound HS (Flower Mound, TX)

Xzavier Brown

Offensive Tackle

6'7, 295 lbs

Ashdown HS (Ashdown, AR)

Cooper Fordham

Center

★★★

6'2, 275 lbs

Bolles HS (Jacksonville, FL)

John Bragg

Offensive Tackle

★★

6'3, 270 lbs

Lyndon B. Johnson HS (Austin, TX)

Daylon Sibley

Inside Linebacker

★★

6'0, 210 lbs

Lake Charles College Prep (Lake Charles, LA)

Zavion Coleman

Defensive Tackle

6'4, 282 lbs

Picayune HS (Picayune, MS)

Kadarius Miller

Defensive Lineman

★★

6'2, 270 lbs

Copiah-Lincoln (Juco)

Wesson, MS

Kedarius Wade

Wide Receiver

6'4, 180 lbs

Callaway HS (Jackson, MS)

Jay'Veon Hines

Running Back

★★★

5'9, 175 lbs

Woodlawn HS (Baton Rouge, LA)

AJ Jayroe

Wide Receiver

★★★

6'4, 180 lbs

Rick Reedy HS (Frisco, TX)

Trey Fite

Outside Linebacker

★★★

6'5, 210 lbs

SMU (transfer)

Tatum, TX

Jeremiah Moses

Cornerback

★★

6'1, 175 lbs

Belle Chasse HS (Belle Chasse, LA)

Lance Williams

Defensive Lineman

★★★

6'2, 240 lbs

Holy Cross HS (New Orleans, LA)

Chase Edwards

Defensive End

★★★

6'7, 240 lbs

Cypress Falls HS (Houston, TX)

Matthew Broussard

Offensive Tackle

★★★

6'4, 280 lbs

E.D. White Catholic (Thibodeaux, LA)

Ty Stamey

Tight End

★★★

6'5, 230 lbs

Klein Collins HS (Spring, TX)

Elijah "Bill" Davis

Running Back

★★

5'10, 206 lbs

Riverside Academy (Reserve, LA)