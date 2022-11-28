Coach Desormeaux Talks Bowl Eligbility, Senior Class, Lance Legendre & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football ended the regular season last Saturday with a crucial 41-13 road win against the Texas State Bobcats.
The victory was number six of the season for UL, giving them Bowl eligibility for a school-record fifth consecutive season.
As he has every Monday this football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show for a one-on-one interview.
Desormeaux opened up about the win, what a Bowl game means for this year's team, how informed he is about what Bowl game the team may play in, Lance Legendre's decision to move to wide receiver and his future at the position, the team's philosophy when it comes to physical practices, and much more.
If you missed it, you can listen here
Coaches at the top of the college football world make a good living.
However, not all college football salaries are created equal.
Between college football's 10 highest-paid coaches in 2022, they will collectively take home north of $88 million.
The coaches' salaries come from a report in profootballnetwork.com.
10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2022
10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2022