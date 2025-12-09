LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The Ragin' Cajuns football program received an early Christmas gift today. The Sun Belt Conference announced that senior defensive back Tyree Skipper has been reinstated and will be able to play in the team's upcoming appearance in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

As you probably recall, Skipper was suspended after a postgame incident following the end of the Texas State game at home on Saturday, Nov. 8. He was initially suspended for the remainder of the 2025 season, including any potential bowl game the team would be invited to play.

“After speaking with Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux and Tyree Skipper, Tyree’s remorse for his role in the postgame incident at the conclusion of the Texas State at Louisiana football game became apparent,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill.

“Since his suspension, Tyree has issued a public apology and accepted full responsibility for his lapse in judgement, has not missed a team meeting or function and has served on the scout team to aid in Louisiana’s preparations for its final two regular season games. After serving a two-game suspension—and with the support of both the Louisiana and Texas State administrations—Tyree has earned the right to be reinstated and the opportunity to put on a Louisiana uniform one last time in the 68 Ventures Bowl.”

The decision to reinstate Skipper was made with support by both the Louisiana and Texas State administrations.

“We are very grateful for the reinstatement of Tyree Skipper to be allowed to participate in our postseason competition,” said Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard. “Tyree has accepted full responsibility for his actions and has handled himself in an exemplary manner ever since. I appreciate the consideration given and the ultimate decision made by Commissioner Gill and the Sun Belt Conference.”

“Texas State supports the decision by Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill and the conference to reinstate Tyree Skipper for Louisiana’s appearance in the 68 Ventures Bowl,” said Texas State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Don Coryell. “We appreciate the Sun Belt’s careful review throughout this process and believe that, in the spirit of sportsmanship, Tyree has earned this opportunity to represent his team and university once again.”

Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux is extremely happy with this decision.

“We are very grateful for Commissioner Gill’s reconsideration of Tyree Skipper’s postseason suspension. Tyree has acknowledged his mistake, taken ownership of his actions, and worked each and every day to improve himself as a player and person. We are very appreciative of the grace shown to a player who has always represented our program in a first-class manner,” said Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux. “We all make mistakes, and none of us wants to be judged based off our worst moments. A huge thank you goes out to Don Coryell of Texas State for his support in Tyree’s reinstatement as well. This is something we will all learn from, and we will all be better for in the end.”

Tyree Skipper is a redshirt senior from New Orleans who was an All-Sun Belt Conference second team selection in 2024 and an honorable mention selection in 2025.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns rattled off four straight games to end the 2025 season and become bowl eligible. The team will face off against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-6) of Conference USA in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 17 in Mobile, Alabama.

This was Delaware's first year competing at the Football Bowl Subdvision (FBS).