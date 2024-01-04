Two Ragin’ Cajuns to Compete in 2024 Tropical Bowl in Orlando

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football players Peter LeBlanc and Neal Johnson have been invited to participate in the Tropical Bowl on January 18-20 in Orlando.

The Tropical Bowl is an FBS Division I level College Football All-Star Game played in Orlando, Florida in mid-January every year.

The inaugural game was played in 2016. Over 350 Tropical Bowl alumni have gone on to the NFL since its inception.

Practices and festivities will be held in the Orlando area but the game itself will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach due to a scheduling conflict with the Pro Bowl.

The two players representing the Ragin' Cajuns in this game have had solid careers for the Vermilion and White.

New Iberia native Peter LeBlanc played a total of five seasons for the Ragin' Cajuns beginning in 2019. (He received an extra year of eligibility with the COVID year of 2020.)

For his career, LeBlanc played in 63 games, tallying 140 receptions for 1,737 yards and 11 touchdowns. This past season, he had a career-long touchdown reception of 87 yards.

West Mesquite, Texas native Neal Johnson was a member of the Ragin' Cajuns football team for the last five years.

At 6'4" 250 pounds, Johnson has been projected to play at the next level for quite some time.

He also had a nice career for the Cajuns, improving his season receptions each year he's been in Lafayette.

For his career, Johnson hauled in 101 catches for 1196 yards and 11 touchdowns with a long reception of 55 yards.