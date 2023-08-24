(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Here in the Acadiana area, Friday Night Lights is an institution. Louisiana high school football is a way of life in the Acadiana region due to the fact that there are so many great teams. And with the multitude of great teams that creates a battle for the top spot thus also creating rivalries.

With high school football beginning today. We ran polls across social media and asked you over the airwaves to get your answer for what's the best high school football rivalries. We compiled that data and information creating the "Top 5 High School Football Rivalries" in the Acadiana region. So without further ado, let's get down to business.

5. Abbeville Vs. Kaplan

Kaplan-Pirates-Breaking-Banner loading...

Abbeville vs. Kaplan comes in on the list at number five. These two schools are only separated by 11 miles and the history between the two programs runs deep. Whether it's a Friday night in Kaplan or in Abbeville this game's environment will be popping. Abbeville will take on Kaplan in the final game of the regular season on November 3rd.

4. NISH Vs. Westgate

KATC-TV 3 KATC-TV 3 loading...

Coming in the number four spot is the battle of New Iberia with NISH versus Westgate. As someone from New Iberia, I am glad this made the list because I've personally been to this game multiple times both at Westgate and at NISH. This game is always electric. However, I will say I prefer this game at Westgate due to Westgate having the best concession stand food in Acadiana. Westgate will take on NISH on September 1st.

3. STM Vs. Teurlings

STM-Cougars-vs-Teurlings-Catholic-Rebels-052 loading...

Number three is the battle of the Catholic schools. We have St. Thomas More versus Teurlings. This was close because we only wanted to include one school's rivalry. It came down between Teurlings vs. STM and Teurlings vs. Notre Dame. The reason why the STM one edged out Notre Dame beyond just votes is I feel the past 4 years those STM vs. Teurlings games were up for the best games in the region. Also, there's always trash talk and bad blood between STM and Teurlings and that's what makes a rivalry always matter and important. STM will take on Teurlings in October on the 20th

2. Carencro vs Acadiana

Photo Courtesy: TSM Lafayette/Benjamin Massey Photo Courtesy: TSM Lafayette/Benjamin Massey loading...

The votes that separated this choice and the number one choice was five votes. That shows how close it was, choosing the top two rivalries. But Acadiana and Carencro come in at number two. Acadiana will play Carencro on October the 27th.

1. Breaux Bridge Vs. Cecila

Cecilia-Bulldogs-Prepare-For-The-Civil-War-020 loading...

Coming in at number one we have the Civil War, Breaux Bridge versus Cecilia. The fact that this game is called the Civil War shows how serious this rivalry is between the two schools. Cecilia has won the past 3 seasons, but Breaux Bridge hasn't won since 2019-2020. So you know the atmosphere this year will be out of this world because the Breaux Bridge fans are itching for a win. The Civil War will commence on October the 6th.

Funny enough we did have some honorable mention answers that were hilarious. We got as the best rivalry "The Heat/Weather vs the fans" and we also got "Teachers vs Athletics". Both answers were funny enough to get a mention. However this season will be electric, and hopefully, multiple teams from this region can win the state championship.