This Week Is the Final Straw for the New Orleans Saints Offense

This weekend is the last straw. I’m usually a win-and-move-on guy, especially in the NFL. There are no rankings and the only thing that matters are wins and losses. How you look while winning or losing doesn’t matter. The NFL is not gymnastics or diving.

This week it does.

The New England Patriots are down four cornerbacks and are so desperate, they traded for the Chargers JC Jackson. Once upon a time, Jackson was among the NFL leaders in interceptions. Since he signed a free-agent deal with Los Angeles, he hasn’t been very good at all.

Throw in top rookie corner Christian Gonzalez and rushing linebacker Matthew Judon are out, and there is only one reason why the Saints won’t win the game.

Peter Edwards Carmichael Jr.

In case you didn’t know, Carmichael is the Saints offensive coordinator. And with such weapons as Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and with Alvin Kamara joining in the fun against Tampa Bay, haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in the last seven quarters. In today’s NFL?

How is that even possible?

Aren’t you going to get a cheap pass interference call and punch one in? Eventually?

The Saints offense was so anemic against Tampa Bay they had a total of one 1st Down inside the Buccaneers’ 20 last week. And with Red Zone Derek leading the way, they settled for a 32 yard field. Because of course.

When Carr was injured, I thought they may hand the offensive reigns over to Jameis Winston for a couple of games. One of the factors, were the next two opponents weren’t exactly high flying offenses.

Sure, we can give credit when credit is due. So Baker Mayfield and Co. played a solid game against New Orleans. But other than Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, I’m not sure I can name a New England Patriots wide receiver. And I’m a Patriots fan.

In other words, the really good Patriots defense is banged up and the Patriots offense isn’t any good.

If the Saints don’t win this game and look pretty doing, that should be the end of the Peter Edwards Carmichael Jr. ERA as Saints OC. They could just head over to twitch and find a Madden Champion. No way they could be any worse.