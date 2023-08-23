The New Orleans Pelicans are Unveiling a New Look for the 2023-2024 Season

(New Orleans, Louisiana) - The New Orleans Pelicans announced that they are unveiling a new look for their court in the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans are looking to embrace the coastal aspect of the region. They titled this new court design "Coastal Court". The new look for the court will be unveiled on October 23rd. However, this is the third court design since the official rebrand by the team in 2013-2014.

Many fans are asking why do we need a new court design when we need new uniforms. The Pelicans social team announced that we will see the new city edition uniforms in the in-season tournament.

I will say by making it more about the region as a whole instead of New Orleans centric it brings in more fans from around Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi. It is showing that this is the team you support if you're in Louisiana and around Louisiana.

Social Media Reacts To The Pelicans New Court Announcement

The fact that the team is finally embracing more of the Louisiana identity than just New Orleans' identity is special. Now they are giving more people reasons to be fans. Hopefully, the Pelicans can stay healthy for this season so all these changes can be appreciated deep into the season. The Pelicans home opener is on October 28th against the New York Knicks.