It actually started out as a good night for the New Orleans Pelicans.

They rallied from 22 points down in the 1st Half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-106 on Wednesday night. And that was without Brandon Ingram, who Head Coach Willie Green suggested, would play against the Detroit Pistons Thursday night in New Orleans.

Turns out that was the end of the good news.

Due to mechanical issues, the Pelicans had to stay overnight in Oklahoma City. Therefore they would be traveling on Thursday, the same day as their next game. Apparently that doesn’t happen all that often in the NBA.

Then, just before 1P on Thursday, the Pelicans announced Zion Williamson was out due to rest and Ingram would still be questionable.

New Orleans comes into the game 3-1 this season while Detroit is 2-3. The Pistons also played last night. They came up short at home 110-101 against the Portland Trailblazers.