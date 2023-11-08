Missing Three Starters the New Orleans Pelicans Get Steamrolled

With no CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson available, it was going to be a tall task for the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. When it was announced Herb Jones was going to miss the game as well, it becomes an even tougher task.

The Pelicans hung tough, trailing 28-24 after the 1st quarter, but fell apart after that. Minnesota caught fire from 3 and scored 44 points in the 2nd quarter, taking a 72-44 halftime lead and went on to win 122-101 The Timberwolves were a scorching 14-27 from 3-point range in the 1st Half.

McCollum was out with a collapsed lung and Williamson due to a personal issue, thought to be the birth of his child. Brandon Ingram tried to make up for their absence with a team high 24 points. Ingram was joined by Jordan Hawkins (14) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (11) as Pelicans starters in double figures.

Meanwhile, all five Minnesota starters were in double digits, led by Anthony Edwards with 26 points and Karl Anthony Towns 24 points.

The Pelicans fall to 4-3 and will play the Houston Rockets on Friday night at 7P