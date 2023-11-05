New Orleans Pelicans CJ McCollum Has a Collapsed Lung

Adding insult to injury, less than 24 hours after their 123-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the New Orleans Pelicans received the news point guard CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

Sunday afternoon the team released the official news.

The Pelicans are off to a 4-2 start this season, which McCollum has been a big part of it. He’s played in all six games and is averaging 21.7 points with 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. All while shooting 38% from 3.

McCollum led the Pelicans to a pair of wins last week. Wednesday he had 29 points in the Pelicans 110-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Without either Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram, McCollum had 33 points in a 125-116 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Kira Lewis, the Pelicans 1st Round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and selected 13th overall, looks to move into the starting lineup while McCollum recovers.

The Pelicans hit the road and to play the Denver Nuggets Monday night at 8P. The game can be heard on Talk Radio 960.