Should The New Orleans Pelicans Reunite with Chris Paul?

Last week Chris Paul was on The Pivot Podcast and finally revealed why he left New Orleans.

If that’s the case, would Paul and the Pelicans entertain a return engagement?

We may just find out.

Chris Haynes, a Senior NBA Insider for TNT & Bleacher Report tweeted out Paul was about to become a free agent.

Instant reaction had Paul heading to Los Angeles to team up with Labron James and the Lakers.

But others had him coming “home” to New Orleans.

The irony, of course, is the Hornets, yes Hornets, tried trading Paul to the Lakers back in 2011, but Commissioner David Stern nixed the deal. Instead, Paul was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

