The New Orleans Pelicans, down 22 points in the 2nd quarter, rallied for a 110-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night. The Pelicans used 15-2 run at the end of the 1st Half to get back in the game. They started the game just 1-21 from 3, but made 12 of their next 21 from that point on.

CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 29 points, who played without Brandon Ingram for the second consecutive game with a bad knee. Prior to the game, Head Coach Willie Green said he was hoping to have Ingram back Thursday night in New Orleans to play against the Pistons. McCollum also led the Pelicans with 11 rebounds.

With no Ingram, rookie Jordan Hawkins started in his place and struggled from the floor. Hawkins did finish with 10 points, but shot 4-19 and 2-13 from 3. But the poor shooting night, didn’t stop Hawkins. In addition to his 10 points, he had six rebounds, five assists and two steals, but only one turnover.

Zion Williamson finished second on the team with 20 points and Jonas Valanciunas chipped in with 19.

The Pelicans did build a 12 point lead in the 4th quarter, up 101-89 and had to withstand a furious Thunder comeback. They made it harder than it had to be when McCollum and Larry Nance Jr both missed a pair of free throws. Eventually, McCollum did hit two FTs to seal the game for the Pelicans.

New Orleans improves to 3-1 with their tipoff against Detroit on Thursday at 7P.