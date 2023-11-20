The New Orleans Pelicans made it three wins in their last four games with a dominating 129-93 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Brandon Ingram (11-18 FG, 5-5 3FG) led the Pelicans with 31 points and Zion Williamson had 26 points as New Orleans broke open a close game in the 2nd quarter.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports loading...

The Kings actually led 31-29 after the 1st quarter, but New Orleans outscored Sacramento 37-22 in the 2nd quarter. Then it got worse for the in the 3rd quarter when the Pelicans blew them out 34-16.

New Orleans shot an impressive 54.3% (50-92) from the floor and perhaps they were even more effective on defense holding the Kings to just 37.9% (33-87) field goal shooting.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports loading...

Making his season debut, Jose Alvarado scored five points playing 15 minutes. Alvarado injured his ankle prior to preseason camp.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports loading...

Win one, lose one. Shooting forward Matt Ryan hit the Pelicans injury list. Ryan will be out a couple of weeks with a calf issue.

The Pelicans and the Kings do it again in New Orleans on Wednesday night at 7P. All of the Pelicans games can be heard on AM 960.