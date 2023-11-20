New Orleans Pelicans Erupt for a 129-93 Win Over Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans made it three wins in their last four games with a dominating 129-93 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Brandon Ingram (11-18 FG, 5-5 3FG) led the Pelicans with 31 points and Zion Williamson had 26 points as New Orleans broke open a close game in the 2nd quarter.
The Kings actually led 31-29 after the 1st quarter, but New Orleans outscored Sacramento 37-22 in the 2nd quarter. Then it got worse for the in the 3rd quarter when the Pelicans blew them out 34-16.
New Orleans shot an impressive 54.3% (50-92) from the floor and perhaps they were even more effective on defense holding the Kings to just 37.9% (33-87) field goal shooting.
Making his season debut, Jose Alvarado scored five points playing 15 minutes. Alvarado injured his ankle prior to preseason camp.
Win one, lose one. Shooting forward Matt Ryan hit the Pelicans injury list. Ryan will be out a couple of weeks with a calf issue.
The Pelicans and the Kings do it again in New Orleans on Wednesday night at 7P. All of the Pelicans games can be heard on AM 960.
