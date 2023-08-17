The NBA released their ’23-’24 schedule on Thursday and the New Orleans Pelicans social media team took full advantage. Using the idea that point guard CJ McCollum is too busy and needs to be in two places at once, he reaches out for help.

Turns out that help is Jaleel White, supposedly a McCollum look-a-like, who starred the 90’s situation comedy Family Matters as the geeky neighbor Steve Urkel. Playing CJ, White helps out Jose Alvarado while lifting weights, steps in for CJ on his radio show and photo shoot. Eventually White decides he is better than McCollum and using a voodoo doll takes over for him.

As for the Pelicans’ schedule, they’ll open up the season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night October 25th. The Grizzlies will have to manage without point guard Ja Morant, who will begin serving his 25-game suspension handed down by Commission Adam Silver in the off-season.

Brandon Ingram Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images loading...

The Pelicans will play four of their next five games in the Smoothie King Center, beginning with the New York Knicks, Saturday, October 28th followed by the Golden State Warriors Monday, October 30th.

Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) loading...

Last season New Orleans finished 42-40, qualifying for the play-in tournament, but losing to Minnesota 113-108 to end their season. The Pelicans did have the best record in the NBA’s Western Conference before Zion Williams pulled a hamstring in December and never returned to action.

Williamson has been seen earlier this month, working out close by to the Saints.

Maybe the Pelicans should use some voodoo to keep Williamson healthy this season. Thus far nothing else has seemed to work.

Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History Since the Hornets came to New Orleans in 2002, nine different players earned All-Star status while with the team, with a total of 18 selections overall for the Pelicans franchise.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.