The early kickoff, even earlier wake-up call nor the cowbells had any effect on the LSU Tigers Saturday in Starkville. The Tigers offense scored early and often while the defense shut down an overmatched Mississippi State offense for 41-14 victory.

Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels completed his first 12 passes, finishing the day 30-34, 361 yards and 2 touchdowns. His favorite target was Malik Nabors, who had 13 catches for 239 yards and 2 scores.

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi State Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports loading...

After forcing a 3 and an out on defense, the Tigers settled for a short field goal when they jumped early on 4th and Goal from the 1, for a 3-0 lead.

Another 3 & and out on defense, set the Tigers up on their own 30-yard line, and that’s when the Daniels to Nabors Show got going. It started with a 32-yard pass to begin the drive and ended with a 26-yard touchdown pass to end the drive.

Facing a 4th & 7 on the Miss State 33-yard line, Daniels and Nabors connected for another touchdown and a 17-0 Tigers lead.

Daniels also rushed 15 for 64 yards and two more touchdowns.

Defensively Harold Perkins’s Jr made an impact at times moving to the outside to become n edge rusher. Perkins had a sack and a pair of tackles for loss.

LSU improves to 2-1 and will host Arkansas next Saturday night at 6P.