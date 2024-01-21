The LSU Tigers baseball team is losing a player before the season even starts. Freshmen outfielder Dallas Dale II took to social media to make the announcement on Saturday.

Here's the post from Dale:

Dale was expected to redshirt this season, according to LSU head coach Jay Johnson.

A 6'1" 180-pound left-hander out of Apopka, Florida, Dale was the No. 61 rated outfield in the nation and the No. 54 recruit in Florida in 2023, according to Perfect Game.

Dale was part of a 2023 freshmen class of 13 who joined the Tigers for the 2024 season. There are still four other freshmen who can play the outfield: Jake Brown, Ashton Larson, Derrick Mitchell, and Griffin Cooley.

According to Johnson, Cooley, along with right-handed pitcher/infielder Dylan Thompson, right-handed pitcher MJ Seo, and right-handed pitcher Trenton Lape were expected to redshirt this season, along with Dale.

The LSU Tigers will begin their national title defense on Friday, February 16 at Alex Box Stadium against VMI. That kicks off eight straight home games to begin the 2024 season.