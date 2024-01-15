The LSU Tigers appear to be getting a pretty good wide receiver in the transfer portal as Liberty's CJ Daniels announced his transfer to Baton Rouge on Sunday afternoon.

(You know, come to think of it, transfers with the last name Daniels have worked out pretty well for the Tigers in the past.)

Daniels took to X to make the announcement.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder caught a total of 106 balls for 1,956 yards and 21 touchdowns as a member of the Flames.

He heads to Baton Rouge with two years of eligibility remaining, coming off a 2023 season in which he had 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games.

247Sports rated Daniels as the No. 5 receiver in the transfer portal and the No. 30 prospect overall, with a 92 rating.

Old Dominion v Liberty Greg Flume, Getty Images loading...

Daniels originally signed with Liberty in 2020 out of Lilburn, Georgia. Back then, he was ranked as the No. 408 receiver by 247Sports.

The LSU Tigers lost two of the top receivers in the game when Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. declared for the NFL Draft.

The program did add another solid receiver through the transfer portal this offseason with the commitment of former Mississippi State Bulldog and Louisiana native Zavion Thomas.