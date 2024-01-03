LSU Fires Defensive Coordinator Matt House and Other Coaches

The LSU Tigers football program has parted ways with several defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Matt House, head coach Brian Kelly announced in a statement on Wednesday, January 3.

In addition to House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey were all let go by Kelly.

Kelly said that he informed the coaches of the decision on Wednesday morning.

The statement from Brian Kelly reads:

This morning, I met with Matt House, Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples, and Jimmy Lindsey to inform them that they would not return to our coaching staff in 2024. I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here. Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly, but they are made with the best interests of our program and our student-athletes in mind. Moving forward, we will continue working to build a championship caliber coaching staff in support of our mission to Graduate Champions.

The firings should come as no surprise to LSU fans or anyone who has followed the team this past season.

The team had the nation's No. 1 offense but an abysmal defense for much of the season. Still, the team finished 10-3 on the season after its win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day.

Opponents scored 29.4 points a game against LSU in 2023, that after being at 22.9 in 2022.

LSU's 409 yards given up per game ranked No. 103 in the country, while third down defense was at a 45.3% conversion rate for opponents, which ranked No. 116 in the country.

Passing defense struggled, allowing 245 yards per game, which was No. 102 in the country. Rushing defense allowed 163.8 yards per game, ranking 89th in the country.

And finally, red zone defense was brutal as it was tied for 114th in the country with a 90.5% success rate for opposing offenses.

We shall see who Kelly brings in to replace his entire defensive staff.