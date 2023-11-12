Despite Texas A&M’s 52-10 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night, Billy Liucci from Texas Age reported Sunday morning the Aggies are expected to fire Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

At the same time he was being lured by the LSU Tigers, Fisher originally signed a 10-year $75 Million contract in 2018 with Texas A&M. For the same reason, A&M gave Fisher another 10-year contract, reportedly worth a guaranteed $95 million in 2021.

Fisher is 45-25 in six seasons with the Aggies, but has only gone 19-15 over the last 2.5 seasons.

Fisher won a National Championship with the Florida State Seminoles in 2013 and lost in the college football playoff semifinals in 2014.

Texas A&M v Ole Miss Getty Images loading...

In 2016, rumors and reports had Fisher replacing Les Miles as the LSU Head Coach. Ironically, it was the Tigers beating A&M 19-7 in the final game of the season when the LSU administrators changed their mind during the game.

Fisher was the LSU Tigers Offensive Coordinator under Nick Saban (2000-2006) before moving into the same role at Florida State when Saban took the Miami Dolphins head coaching job.