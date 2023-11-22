Teurlings is Taking on E.D. White Friday in the Louisiana High School Football Playoffs – Here’s What to Expect

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The 2023 Louisiana high school football playoffs are underway, and the Acadiana area has many teams in the playoffs. Some Acadiana region teams include Opelousas, Jeanerette, Cecilia, Jennings, Acadiana, Vermilion Catholic, Notre Dame, STM, LCA, and Teurlings. The Teurlings Rebels were ranked 7th, and they are gearing up to face the 2nd seed E.D. White this Friday.

For the season E.D. White is 11-0, as they beat teams like Sam Houston, De La Salle Berwick, Patterson, and Assumption. E.D. White doesn't have the best passing attack; however, they live and die by their rushing ability. Not only do they have a great running back in Carter Douglas who scored three touchdowns last week but they also have a running quarterback with Jake Sternfels. So the Rebels will have to play for the run. If they can stop the run they will have a great chance at winning the game.

When it comes to Teurlings it will come down to can Preston Welch be the star quarterback that Teurlings needs. He needs to get the ball out to their playmakers like Bradford Cain. Also, allow Doug E Viltz to get involved on the ground. If those things happen the Rebels will be moving on to play the winner of the LCA game.

