SportsChat Week 2 Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks

SportsChat Week 2 Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks

Getty Images

Will Lynden Burton make it up all in one week or will it take some time to catch up to Dave Schultz.  Burton was 4-12 in Week 1 while Schultz was 9-7.

The guys made the picks for Week 2 on Thursday's SportsChat.  Out of the 16 games, Burton and Schultz only agreed six times, which gives Burton an excellent opportunity to gain ground.

On the other hand, he could fall further behind.

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Vikings @ Eagles (-6.0)VikingsPhiladelphia
Dolphins (-3.0) @ PatriotsPatriotsDolphins
Jets @ Cowboys (-9.5)

JetsCowboys
Las Vegas @ Buffalo (-8.5)BuffaloBuffalo
Baltimore @ Bengals (-3.5)CincyRavens
Chiefs (-3.5) at JaguarsJaguarsChiefs
Chargers (-3.0) at TitansChargersTitans
Packers at Falcons (-1.5)

PackersPackers
Seahawks at Lions (-5.0)LionsLions
Colts @ Texans (-1.5)TexansColts
Bears at Tampa Bay (-3.0)

Tampa Bay Tampa Bay
Giants (-4) @ Cardinals

CardinalsGiants
49ers (-7.5) at Rams

49ersRams
Commanders @ Denver (-3.5)

DenverDenver
Saints (-3.0) @ Panthers

SaintsSaints
Browns (-2.0) @ SteelersBrownsSteelers
Weekly Record
Season Record9-74-12

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships

15 NFL franchises have won multiple Super Bowls.
Filed Under: Pro Football Pick 'Em Challenge, SportsChat
Categories: Local Sports, National Sports, Sports Buzz
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT