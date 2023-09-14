SportsChat Week 2 Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks
Will Lynden Burton make it up all in one week or will it take some time to catch up to Dave Schultz. Burton was 4-12 in Week 1 while Schultz was 9-7.
The guys made the picks for Week 2 on Thursday's SportsChat. Out of the 16 games, Burton and Schultz only agreed six times, which gives Burton an excellent opportunity to gain ground.
On the other hand, he could fall further behind.
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Vikings @ Eagles (-6.0)
|Vikings
|Philadelphia
|Dolphins (-3.0) @ Patriots
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|Jets @ Cowboys (-9.5)
|Jets
|Cowboys
|Las Vegas @ Buffalo (-8.5)
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Baltimore @ Bengals (-3.5)
|Cincy
|Ravens
|Chiefs (-3.5) at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Chiefs
|Chargers (-3.0) at Titans
|Chargers
|Titans
|Packers at Falcons (-1.5)
|Packers
|Packers
|Seahawks at Lions (-5.0)
|Lions
|Lions
|Colts @ Texans (-1.5)
|Texans
|Colts
|Bears at Tampa Bay (-3.0)
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|Giants (-4) @ Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Giants
|49ers (-7.5) at Rams
|49ers
|Rams
|Commanders @ Denver (-3.5)
|Denver
|Denver
|Saints (-3.0) @ Panthers
|Saints
|Saints
|Browns (-2.0) @ Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Weekly Record
|Season Record
|9-7
|4-12
