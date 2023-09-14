SportsChat Week 2 Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks

Will Lynden Burton make it up all in one week or will it take some time to catch up to Dave Schultz. Burton was 4-12 in Week 1 while Schultz was 9-7.

The guys made the picks for Week 2 on Thursday's SportsChat. Out of the 16 games, Burton and Schultz only agreed six times, which gives Burton an excellent opportunity to gain ground.

On the other hand, he could fall further behind.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Vikings @ Eagles (-6.0) Vikings Philadelphia Dolphins (-3.0) @ Patriots Patriots Dolphins Jets @ Cowboys (-9.5)



Jets Cowboys Las Vegas @ Buffalo (-8.5) Buffalo Buffalo Baltimore @ Bengals (-3.5) Cincy Ravens Chiefs (-3.5) at Jaguars Jaguars Chiefs Chargers (-3.0) at Titans Chargers Titans Packers at Falcons (-1.5)



Packers Packers Seahawks at Lions (-5.0) Lions Lions Colts @ Texans (-1.5) Texans Colts Bears at Tampa Bay (-3.0)



Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Giants (-4) @ Cardinals



Cardinals Giants 49ers (-7.5) at Rams



49ers Rams Commanders @ Denver (-3.5)



Denver Denver Saints (-3.0) @ Panthers



Saints Saints Browns (-2.0) @ Steelers Browns Steelers Weekly Record Season Record 9-7 4-12