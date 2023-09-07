SportsChat Week 1 Pro Football Picks
The National Football League season is finally here with the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the upstart Detroit Lions to kick things off.
Every week, Dave and Lynden will make their NFL picks on Thursday's show. And you can keep track of how each of them is doing.
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Detroit @ KC -4.5
|Detroit
|Kansas City
|SF -2 @ Pittsburgh
|San Francisco
|Pittsburgh
|Arizona @ Washington -7
|Washington
|Washington
|Carolina @ Atlanta -3.5
|Atlanta
|Carolina
|Houston @ Ravens -9.5
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Titans @ Saints -3
|Saints
|Saints
|Bucs @ Vikings - 5.5
|Vikings
|VikeDaddy
|Bengals -2.5 @ Browns
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Jax -5 @ Colts
|Jax
|Jax
|Eagles - 4 @ Patriots
|Patriots
|Eagles
|Packers +1 @ Bears
|Green Bay
|Bears
|Dolphins +3 @ Chargers
|Dolphins
|Chargers
|Rams at SEA -5
|Seattle
|Seattle
|Las Vegas @ Denver -3.5
|Denver
|Denver
|Dal -3.5 @ NY Giants
|Dallas
|Giants
|Bills -2.5 vs NY Jets
|Bills
|Jets
