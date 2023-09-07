SportsChat Week 1 Pro Football Picks

The National Football League season is finally here with the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the upstart Detroit Lions to kick things off.

Every week, Dave and Lynden will make their NFL picks on Thursday's show.  And you can keep track of how each of them is doing.

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Detroit @ KC -4.5DetroitKansas City
SF -2 @ PittsburghSan FranciscoPittsburgh
Arizona @ Washington -7

WashingtonWashington
Carolina @ Atlanta -3.5AtlantaCarolina
Houston @ Ravens -9.5

RavensRavens
Titans @ Saints -3

Saints Saints
Bucs @ Vikings - 5.5VikingsVikeDaddy
Bengals -2.5 @ Browns

BengalsBengals
Jax -5 @ ColtsJaxJax
Eagles - 4 @ PatriotsPatriotsEagles
Packers +1 @ Bears

Green BayBears
Dolphins +3 @ Chargers

Dolphins Chargers
Rams at SEA -5

SeattleSeattle
Las Vegas @ Denver -3.5

DenverDenver
Dal -3.5 @ NY Giants

DallasGiants
Bills -2.5 vs NY JetsBillsJets

