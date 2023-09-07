SportsChat Week 1 Pro Football Picks

The National Football League season is finally here with the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the upstart Detroit Lions to kick things off.

attachment-SportsChat Logo loading...

Every week, Dave and Lynden will make their NFL picks on Thursday's show. And you can keep track of how each of them is doing.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Detroit @ KC -4.5 Detroit Kansas City SF -2 @ Pittsburgh San Francisco Pittsburgh Arizona @ Washington -7



Washington Washington Carolina @ Atlanta -3.5 Atlanta Carolina Houston @ Ravens -9.5



Ravens Ravens Titans @ Saints -3



Saints Saints Bucs @ Vikings - 5.5 Vikings VikeDaddy Bengals -2.5 @ Browns



Bengals Bengals Jax -5 @ Colts Jax Jax Eagles - 4 @ Patriots Patriots Eagles Packers +1 @ Bears



Green Bay Bears Dolphins +3 @ Chargers



Dolphins Chargers Rams at SEA -5



Seattle Seattle Las Vegas @ Denver -3.5



Denver Denver Dal -3.5 @ NY Giants



Dallas Giants Bills -2.5 vs NY Jets Bills Jets



