The National Football League handed down a three game suspension to New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye for violating league policy on substances of abuse. The suspension comes from Maye’s drunk driving arrest in February ’21 in Florida for driving under the influence.

Maye agreed to plead no contest to the DUI and received six months probation, his driver’s license suspended for six months and 50 hours of community service.

In his second year with the Saints, Maye has 13 tackles, an interception and a sack.

Maye has a civil suit still pending, being accused of rear-ending another vehicle and leaving the scene of the accident.

Still waiting an announcement from the Saints, but so far rookie safety Jordan Howden has been considered the third safety on the team. He has played when defense required an additional defensive back.

The Saints have begun the season 2-0 and will travel to Green Bay to play the Packers this Sunday.