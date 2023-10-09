Can The New Orleans Saints Offense Keep It Up?

The New Orleans Saints had their best performance of the season in their 34-0 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

While by no means perfect, the Saints’ offense finally started looking like what many thought they would prior to the season.  After going eight quarters without scoring a touchdown, New Orleans scored two TDs in the 2nd quarter against the Patriots.

New Orleans QB Derek Carr was efficient with a pair of touchdown passes and running back Alvin Kamara scored his 73rd career touchdown, a new Saints team record.

With the win, the Saints improved to 3-2 and will face the AFC South for the next three weeks.

Up first, are the surprising 2-3 Houston Texans.  Rookie QB CJ Stroud has thrown for almost 1,500 yards (1,461) with seven touchdown passes without any interceptions.  Stroud has led the Texans to a pair of blowout wins over the Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Thursday night, the Saints host the aforementioned Jaguars (3-2).  Jacksonville is coming off two wins in London over Atlanta and Buffalo.

And finally, Indianapolis (3-2), who appears will be starting Gardner Minshew at quarterback for the foreseeable future due to Anthony Richardson’s injured shoulder.

The Texans and Colts games are on the road with the Jags game in the Dome.

If the Saints have figured things out offensively and the defense continues to impress, New Orleans has a great opportunity for an October winning streak.

