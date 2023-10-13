New Orleans Saints OC Pete Carmichael Has Got To Go

It’s time for a change.

I’m not usually one to suggest someone gets fired. It affects them, their families and it’s just plain mean. But in this case, it comes with the territory.

If the New Orleans Saints don’t make a change at offensive coordinator and fast, they are telling the Who Dat Nation, this is who we are, deal with it.

New Orleans managed to out gain the Houston Texans, 430 to 297 yards on Sunday afternoon, with the 2nd Half being completely lopsided.

After allowing 235 yards in the 1st Half, the Saints defense made the adjustments, giving up just 59 yards in the 2nd Half. The offense however, did not.

In the end, it didn’t matter how many yards the Saints gained because they couldn’t put it in the end zone more than once and lost 20-13 to the Texans.

Someone smarter or more capable than Pete Carmichael should be able to figure out how to score more touchdowns with all of the weapons he has.

Outside of the game against the New England Patriots, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are way too talented be averaging one touchdown per game.

And yes, I realize, there are serious issues with the offensive line. So much so, they switched James Hurst to left tackle in place of Trevor Penning, only to see Hurst injured early on Sunday putting Penning back in the game. But if I know it, don’t they?

The Saints used to be the screen experts. Did Drew Brees rip that page out of the playbook on his way out of the building?

Derek Carr was great in between the 20’s, but once in close, the Saints kept on settling for field goals attempts or nothing Carr was 32-50, 352 yards with a TD and INT.

New Orleans had 1st & 10 on the Houston 24 with :35 remaining in the game, but all they could manage were four fade routes to the corners of the end zone. And none of them were particularly close.

The Saints defense has clearly been the better side of the ball so far this season and they stepped up in a big way in the 2nd half while it was the same ol’, same ol’ for the Saints offense.

By keeping Carmichael as the Saints offensive coordinator, it won’t just be the fans the organization is ignoring. It’ll be one of the better defenses in the NFL not being taken into consideration.

And to me, that’s pretty offensive.