SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Week 7 Lines

Lynden Burton and Dave Schultz each caught fire last week when they both went 11-4 in Week 6 of the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge. Burton still leads Schultz by seven games heading into this week's action.

Here are the lines for Week 7.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Jacksonville vs Saints (-1) Buffalo (-9) vs Patriots Lions vs Ravens (-3) Falcons vs Tampa Bay (-2.5) Browns (-3) vs Colts Raiders (-3) vs Bears Washington (-2.5) vs Giants Cardinals vs Seahawks (-7.5) Steelers vs Rams (-3) Chargers vs Chiefs (-5.5) Packers (-1) vs Broncos Dolphins vs Eagles (-2.5) 49ers (-7) vs Vikings Weekly Record Season Record 46-45-2 (.505) 53-38-2 (.582)