South Louisiana Week 8 High School Football Scores

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Week 8 of the 2023 high school football season is upon us! Welcome back to Friday Nights on the Gridiron, we have some great games this week. Also, it's perfect football weather, what more can you want?

Be sure to check back here throughout the night for the scores of your favorite high school football team. Keep the "refresh" button handy my baby!

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday Scores:

Notre Dame- 42, DeQuincy- 3 (Final)

Franklin- 12, Catholic High (New Iberia)- 49 (Final)

Jennings- 42, Westlake- 8 (Final)

Church Point- 40, Ville Platte- 8 (Final)

Livonia- 28, Crowley- 45 (Final)

Rayne- 43, Washington Marion- 0 (Final)

Friday Scores:

Barbe- 30, Lafayette High- 7 (Final)

Comeaux- 27, New Iberia- 28 (4th Quarter)

Carencro- 49, Sam Houston- 47 (4th Quarter)

Acadiana- 45, Southside- 12 (Final)

Eunice- 21, DeRidder- 20 (Final)

Beau Chene- 0, Breaux Bridge- 35 (Final)

Opelousas- 22, Cecilia- 25 (Final)

Northside- 42, North Vermilion- 8 (4th Quarter)

Lafayette Christian- 49, Westgate- 11 (4th Quarter)

Teurlings Catholic- 34, St. Thomas More- 35 (Final)

Abbeville- 20, Erath- 6 (Final)

St. Martinville- 32, Kaplan- 36 (Final)

Jeanerette- 42, Highland Baptist- 0 (4th Quarter)

Vermilion Catholic- 57, Centerville- 14 (Final)

Sacred Heart- 14, Westminster Christian- 14 (4th Quarter)

Opelousas Catholic- 50, North Central- 0 (Final)

Hamilton Christian- 41, Gueydan- 0 (Final)

Ascension Episcopal- 9, Loreauville- 30 (Final)