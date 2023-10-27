South Louisiana High School Football Scores for Week 9

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Week 9 is here and the 2023 high school football season is flying right by our eyes. Welcome back to another edition of Friday Nights on the Gridiron, and it's the Halloween edition. Hopefully, your favorite teams receive treats instead of getting tricked into a loss.

Be sure to check back here throughout the night for the scores of your favorite high school football team. Keep the "refresh" button handy my baby!

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday Scores:

Vermilion Catholic- 48, Central Catholic- 17 (Final)

Lafayette High- 38, Southside- 56 (Final)

Friday Scores:

Sulpher- 45, New Iberia- 34 (Final)

Carencro- 26, Acadiana- 21 (4th Quarter)

Barbe- 24, Comeaux- 6 (Final)

Eunice- 24, Leesville- 42 (4th Quarter)

Rayne- 20, DeRidder- 49 (Final)

Lafayette Christian- 56, North Vermilion- 7 (Final)

Opelousas- 51, Breaux Bridge- 7 (Final)

Teurlings- 38, Northside- 6 (4th Quarter)

St. Thomas More- 31, Westgate- 21 (Final)

Cecilia- 50, Livonia- 0 (Final)

Abbeville- 36, St. Martinville- 28 (Final)

Church Point- 12, Kaplan- 8 (Final)

Crowley- 40, Erath- 40 (4th Quarter)

Catholic High- 14, Loreauville- 0 (Final)

West St. Mary- 0, Franklin- 46 (Final)

Notre Dame- 46, Grand Lake- 7 (Final)

Ascension Episcopal- 49, Delcambre- 14 (Final)

Gueydan- 0, Oberlin- 43 (Final)

Beau Chene- 7, Hanson Memorial- 48 (3rd Quarter)

Centerville- 36, Highland Baptist- 20 (4th Quarter)

Opelousas Catholic- 52, Sacred Heart- 14 (4th Quarter)

Jeanerette- 20, Covenant Christian- 14 (Final)