LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana’s Week 3 football schedule kicks off Friday night with a full run of games across the region, and four programs with a lot on the line headline the local watch list: Vermilion Catholic, Teurlings Catholic, Ascension Episcopal and St. Martinville.

Loreauville At Vermilion Catholic

Vermilion Catholic is off to an 0-2 start. Catholic-New Iberia beat the Screaming Eagles 49-0 in the opener, and Catholic of Pointe Coupee followed with a 34-7 win last week. Their opponent Friday, Loreauville, lost its own opener to Erath 39-29 before righting itself with a 41-12 win over Central Catholic of Morgan City, putting the Tigers at 1-1 heading into Abbeville. Kickoff is 7 p.m., and you can listen live on Classic Rock 105.1 as Jude Walker has the call here starting at 6:30 p.m.

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Notre Dame At Teurlings Catholic

Teurlings Catholic looks to avoid an 0-3 start at home against Notre Dame of Crowley, which is 2-0 after wins over Northwest Opelousas and a 37-0 shutout of Church Point. The Rebels dropped their opener to St. Thomas More before falling 44-21 to Cecilia in Week 2. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Teurlings, and Cavan Bordelon and Scott Brazda have the call starting at 6 p.m. on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL (listen live here).

Ascension Episcopal At Northside

Ascension Episcopal is 0-2, having lost 34-7 to Kaplan in its opener before falling 21-17 to Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Week 2, and it travels to a Northside team in the same spot. The Vikings are also winless, outscored 106-8 in losses to Cecilia and Carencro. Kickoff is 7 p.m., and Steve Peloquin has the call starting at 6:45 p.m. on TalkRadio 960, which you can catch here.

New Iberia At St. Martinville

St. Martinville is 1-1 after a 41-21 win over Breaux Bridge erased an opening loss to Franklin, and it hosts a New Iberia team with the same 1-1 record. The Yellowjackets were shut out in their opener before snapping a long losing skid with a 60-6 win over Ville Platte in Week 2. Kickoff is 7 p.m., with Mike "Bandit" Bernard having the call starting at 6:45 p.m. You can catch that on 103.3 The GOAT/1420 AM, and on the livestream here.

Other Games Around Acadiana This Weekend

Beyond the four spotlighted matchups, plenty else is happening across the region. Acadiana travels to Carencro, St. Thomas More plays at Catholic of Baton Rouge, and John Curtis Christian visits Lafayette Renaissance Charter. Lafayette heads to Erath, Rayne travels to Church Point, Breaux Bridge plays at Crowley, Cecilia is at Barbe, and Catholic-New Iberia visits Kaplan, among dozens of other games across South Louisiana.

Follow The Scores All Weekend

The scoreboard above will update in real time as Friday’s games kick off and continue tracking results into Saturday, so check back throughout the weekend for the latest scores from Vermilion Catholic, Teurlings Catholic, Ascension Episcopal, St. Martinville and every other Acadiana-area matchup.