LAFAYETTE, La. — Week 2 delivered one of the bigger surprises of the young season, and Week 3 doesn’t slow down, with a loaded schedule running Thursday through Saturday across South Louisiana.

Here’s a look back at some of the headline results from last week, plus five games worth circling for Week 3.

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Week 2 Recap

Acadiana pulled off the upset of the week, beating a ranked Zachary team 36-28 to move to 2-0. St. Thomas More’s unbeaten start ended on the road, as Jesuit pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 30-10 win at Cougar Stadium. Teurlings Catholic dropped to 0-2 after a 44-21 loss to Cecilia, a rough start for a program that entered the season with real momentum.

Carencro bounced back from its Week 1 loss to Lafayette Christian Academy with a 57-8 win over Northside, and LCA kept rolling with a 44-0 shutout of Westminster Christian (Opelousas). Vermilion Catholic fell to 0-2 after a 34-7 loss to Catholic of Pointe Coupee, its second lopsided defeat to open the season.

Acadiana at Carencro

Acadiana rides its win over Zachary into a road trip to Carencro, which enters at 1-1 after a 57-8 win over Northside following its Week 1 loss to Lafayette Christian Academy.

St. Thomas More vs. Catholic (Baton Rouge)

St. Thomas More looks to respond to its first loss of the season on the road against a Catholic-Baton Rouge program that just knocked off Dunham the week before, a tough turnaround test in Week 3 at Memorial Stadium.

John Curtis Christian at Lafayette Renaissance

One of Louisiana’s most storied programs makes the trip to Acadiana, as John Curtis Christian visits Lafayette Renaissance Charter in a notable non-district crossover.

Notre Dame at Teurlings Catholic

Teurlings Catholic, coming off back-to-back lopsided losses to open the season, looks to avoid an 0-3 start at home against Notre Dame, which is 2-0 after a 37-0 win over Church Point.

Loreauville at Vermilion Catholic

Vermilion Catholic is off to an 0-2 start, following its 49-0 loss to Catholic-New Iberia with a 34-7 loss to Catholic of Pointe Coupee, a rough opening stretch for a program that went 12-0 a year ago. Loreauville arrives having won its own opener behind a 41-12 win over Central Catholic, giving Vermilion Catholic a proven Southwest Louisiana opponent as it looks for its first win of the season.

What Else Is on the Schedule

Beyond the headline games, Week 3’s Southwest Louisiana slate includes Lafayette (2-0 after a 50-7 win over Franklin) at Erath, Rayne at Church Point, Breaux Bridge at Crowley, New Iberia (1-1 after a 60-6 win over Ville Platte) at St. Martinville, Cecilia at Barbe, and Catholic-New Iberia at Kaplan, among dozens of other matchups across the Acadiana area.

You can see the full schedule below:

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