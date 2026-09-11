LAFAYETTE, La. — Week 1 delivered a few surprises around Acadiana, and Week 2 brings a full slate of games Friday night that will start to sort out who backed those results up.

Here are five games worth your attention as the season moves into its second week.

Zachary at Acadiana

The Wreckin' Rams host a ranked Zachary team after opening the season with a win on the road over Central. Zachary enters as the favorite in most projections, and this non-district test will tell Acadiana fans a lot about where this year's team stands against out-of-area competition before district play begins.

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Jesuit at St. Thomas More

St. Thomas More opened the season by shutting out rival Teurlings Catholic 35-0 behind a big performance from sophomore quarterback Grayson Hemard. Now the Cougars host Jesuit, a New Orleans program that presents a much tougher test than the one they just passed.

Catholic of Pointe Coupee at Vermilion Catholic

Vermilion Catholic is coming off a stunning 49-0 loss to Catholic-New Iberia in its opener, a team the Eagles had reportedly never lost to. Vermilion Catholic enters this season as a proven small-school power in Division IV Select after going 12-0 last year, and this home game against Catholic of Pointe Coupee is the first chance to answer that opening result. You can hear the game live on Classic Rock 105.1.

Northside at Carencro

Carencro is coming off a 30-6 loss to Lafayette Christian Academy in its opener and will look to right the ship at home against Northside.

Lafayette Christian Academy at Westminster Christian (Opelousas)

LCA opened its season with a decisive win over Carencro and travels to Westminster Christian looking to keep that momentum going in Week 2.

What Else Is on the Schedule

Beyond the headline games, Friday's slate includes Franklin at Lafayette, Notre Dame at Church Point, Jennings at Eunice, Walker at Erath, and Ville Platte at New Iberia, among dozens of other matchups across the Acadiana area.

A handful of games were already played Thursday night, including Cecilia's 44-21 win over Teurlings Catholic, which drops the Rebels to 0-2 to open the season. St. Martinville at Breaux Bridge and Westgate at Southside were also on Thursday's schedule.

Catch Up on Last Week's Scores: Week 1 High School Scores From Around Acadiana