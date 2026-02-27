LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) – If you’ve got a kid who slams on the brakes every time they see a fire truck roll down Johnston Street, go ahead and circle this date now. There are relatively few opportunities for kids to get this up close and personal with some familiar and impressive vehicles.

2026 Touch-a-Truck Rolls Into Lafayette

The 2026 Touch-a-Truck event is happening Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blackham Coliseum, presented by Junior League of Lafayette. And if you’ve ever been, you already know, this isn’t just a “look but don’t touch” kind of day.

This is hands-on. Climb inside. Honk the horn. Ask questions. Learn how it all works.

Touch-a-Truck gives families the chance to get up close with first responder vehicles, heavy construction equipment, and specialty trucks you normally only see from behind a safety barrier. Fire engines, police units, big rigs, utility trucks, the kind of machinery that makes kids’ eyes light up (and let’s be honest, a few dads too). Here's a preview from last year's event.

A Sensory-Friendly Option Included

One thing I really appreciate about this event: they offer a Quiet Hour from 2–3 p.m. That means reduced noise and a calmer atmosphere for kids who may be sensitive to sirens and loud sounds. It’s thoughtful and makes the event accessible to more families.

What You Need to Know

Blackham Coliseum – 2330 Johnston St.

Saturday, March 21, 2026

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Quiet Hour: 2–3 p.m.

$10 per person

Kids 2 and under are free

If you’re looking for something affordable, local, and guaranteed to burn off some energy, this is it. The event is 6 hours, but the memories you create with your children and grandchildren can last a lifetime.